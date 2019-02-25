English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Albot saves three championship points as he makes history at Delray Beach

By Opta
Radu Albot returns to Daniel Evans during the Delray Beach Open final
Radu Albot returns to Daniel Evans during the Delray Beach Open final

Miami, February 25: Radu Albot became the first Moldovan player to win an ATP Tour title after defeating Daniel Evans in the Delray Beach Open final.

Albot made history with his 3-6 6-3 7-6 (9-7) victory over British qualifier Evans at the ATP 250 tournament on Sunday (February 24).

The 29-year-old saved three championship points as he rallied past Evans, despite a 56-minute rain delay.

Both players were aggressive from the start and it was Albot who drew first blood, breaking to take a 2-1 lead.

Evans – playing his seventh match of the tournament after coming through qualifying – showed great court speed as he responded impressively, getting back on serve immediately before taking the first set after breaking again with a sublime backhand passing shot.

The two continued to serve up stunning winners and Albot flashed a forehand past the Englishman to secure the only break of the second set.

Evans – who upstaged John Isner in the semis – looked to be tiring, but dug in to hold in the first game of the second set after fending off three break points and Albot saved two in the next game as they continued to trade punches.

Albot claimed the break to lead 2-1 when a battling Evans netted a backhand just before rain started to fall, taking the players off court, but the former was not to be denied a maiden crown, saving three match points in the tie-break.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: LEV 1 - 2 RMD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue