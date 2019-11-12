Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Nadal downed by defending London champion Zverev in ATP Finals

By Patric Ridge
Nadal

London, November 12: Rafael Nadal succumbed to defending ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev as the world number seven put in a clinical display to triumph 6-2 6-4.

Heading into this year's season finale with concerns over an abdominal problem, Nadal showed no signs of struggling with injury, but the world number one could still not handle Zverev on Monday (November 11).

While Novak Djokovic - who Nadal ousted at the top of the rankings last week - started in dominant fashion against Matteo Berrettini, Nadal suffered a similar fate to that of Roger Federer, who went down to Dominic Thiem in his opening match.

Three successive breaks ultimately did the damage for Zverev, as the 22-year-old claimed a maiden win over Nadal to make a statement of intent in London.

"It's great, everyone knows how much I've been struggling this season," Zverev, who will also face Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev in Group Andre Agassi said. "This means so much, playing here again after winning my biggest title here last year."

Any concerns over Nadal's fitness were cast aside with the first serve of the match - a venomous 126mph effort at the start of a game the 33-year-old claimed with relative ease.

But having made Nadal work far harder to hold his next serve, Zverev, who utilised the speed of the court to his advantage throughout, made the first of three straight breaks to take control.

Last year's winner stepped up another level in game seven, using a challenge well after a fantastic down-the-line forehand had been called out as Nadal conceded serve once more.

Having served out a 35-minute first set, Zverev needed no second invitation to take a third break point and - after rallying back from two double faults - held a 2-0 lead in set two.

Nadal finally regained his composure, and after holding to end his losing streak, the 19-time grand slam champion sent a sublime backhand pass to spark the O2 crowd into life.

A backhand into the net saw Zverev squander a break point for the first time - Nadal taking advantage to hold serve and keep himself in contention.

Yet Zverev had victory in his sights, though he lost some control on his first serve to hand Nadal hope of a break.

An impeccable, ripping forehand put him on the cusp, however, with the German duly serving out a first win over his Spanish counterpart in six attempts.

More RAFAEL NADAL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
West Indies won by 5 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 3:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue