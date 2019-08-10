English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Nadal overcomes Fognini in Montreal

By
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal came from behind to get past Fabio Fognini in the quarterfinals of the Rogers Cup.

Montreal, August 10: Rafael Nadal kept his Rogers Cup title defence alive with a three-set victory over Fabio Fognini in their quarter-final on Friday.

The top seed struggled to deal with Fognini early before coming from behind to secure a 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 win against the Italian seventh seed in Montreal.

Nadal lost to Fognini at Monte Carlo earlier this year, but his win at the ATP Masters 1000 event marked his 12th in 16 meetings between the pair.

A four-time champion at the tournament, the Spanish great – who now has 40 wins this year – was in trouble early as Fognini made a flying start.

Nadal, an 18-time grand slam winner, sent a forehand long to fall 2-1 behind as Fognini raced out to a 5-1 lead before claiming the opening set.

However, that drew a response from Nadal, who won the first nine points of the second set, Fognini unable to recover from a 3-0 deficit.

A break in the opening game of the decider set up Nadal, who dropped just five points on serve during the set to secure his spot in the last four.

More RAFAEL NADAL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LIV 4 - 1 NOR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 10, 2019, 6:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 10, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue