English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Nadal questions Kyrgios' 'disrespectful' attitude after Acapulco upset

By Opta
Rafael Nadal lashes out Nick Kyrgios
Rafael Nadal lashes out Nick Kyrgios

Acapulco, February 28: Rafael Nadal accused Nick Kyrgios of lacking respect after he was beaten by the Australian at the Mexican Open.

The former world number one passed up three match points before going down 3-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (8-6) in an enthralling encounter in Acapulco on Wednesday.

But one incident, which saw Kyrgios serve when his opponent seemingly was not ready, appeared to irk Nadal and he shared only a brief handshake with the victor at the net.

Concluding his news conference afterwards, Nadal praised Kyrgios' talent but then questioned his attitude.

"He is a player who has huge talent, who could be winning Grand Slams or fighting for first position in the rankings," Nadal said.

The Spaniard added: "He lacks respect for the public, the opponent and himself."

Kyrgios took the opportunity to defend himself, though, saying Nadal "doesn't know anything about me" and suggesting the rules sided with him on the late flash point.

"I'm different, Rafa is different," Kyrgios said. "He can focus on what he needs to do. He doesn't know the journey I've been through, he doesn't know anything about me. I'm not going to listen at all.

"That's the way I play. That's the way he plays. He's very slow between points and the rule of the book says you have to play at the speed of the server. Rafa has the speed every time.

"I'm not going to comment on him and his game. I've got my game, he's got his own game. We played well. That's the sport. People are different.

"I'm not going to take into consideration at all."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 14:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue