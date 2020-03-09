Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Nadal 'so sad' after Indian Wells cancelled over coronavirus fears

By Liam Blackburn
Rafael Nadal

London, March 9: Three-time Indian Wells Masters champion Rafael Nadal said it was "so sad" to see the effect the coronavirus is having across the world after the first major tennis event was called off due to fears over the outbreak.

It was confirmed on Sunday that both the Indian Wells Masters and Indian Wells Open, which had been scheduled to start on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, would not take place amid concerns for the safety of players and fans.

The Riverside County Public Health Department declared a public health emergency on Sunday after a confirmed case of coronavirus in Coachella Valley.

Indian Wells cancelled due to coronavirus fears

WTA chief won't speculate over future events after Indian Wells cancellation

Nadal, who won the Indian Wells Masters in 2007, 2009 and 2013, had been in California preparing for the tournament and said he was taking stock over what to do next.

"You probably all heard the news. Indian Wells cancelled," Nadal tweeted.

"We are here and still deciding what's next. So sad for all that is happening around the world with this situation. Hopefully soon solutions from the authorities. Stay all well and safe."

More RAFAEL NADAL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2020: No postponement: Ganguly
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 14:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue