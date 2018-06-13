Rafael Nadal withdraws from Queen's Club

Nadal claimed an unprecedented 11th Roland Garros crown last weekend, but did experience some discomfort during the third set against Dominic Thiem.

The Spaniard – who won at Queen's in 2008 – was scheduled to feature in London ahead of the year's third grand slam, but now it appears he could have no grass-court preparation before Wimbledon begins on July 2.

Nadal stated his exploits on clay this year – which has included record titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Rome – had taken its toll on his body, and after discussions with doctors he has decided to withdraw.

"Queen's is a great event, I have happy memories of winning the title in 2008 and I wanted to come back this year," Nadal told the tournament's official website.

"But it has been a very long clay court season for me with great results. I would like to say sorry to the tournament organisers and most of all to the fans that were hoping to see me play, but I have spoken to my doctors and I need to listen to what my body is telling me."

Nadal: “I would like to say sorry to the tournament organisers and most of all to the fans that were hoping to see me play, but I have spoken to my doctors and I need to listen to what my body is telling me.” pic.twitter.com/UhmOZNnuzN — Fever-Tree Championships (@QueensTennis) June 13, 2018

Nadal's decision comes days after Novak Djokovic confirmed he had accepted a wild card for the event, the Serbian joining a stellar list of top ATP stars.

Djokovic will line up with Grigor Dimitrov, Marin Cilic and Juan Martin del Potro in the men's draw, with Andy Murray also on the entry list, having been sidelined since undergoing hip surgery in January.

Source: OPTA