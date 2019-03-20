Rain washes out Miami Open as Andreescu prepares for action

Inclement weather wreaked havoc in Miami, where the WTA Premier Mandatory event schedule was suspended and eventually washed out on Tuesday (March 19).

The likes of Monica Puig, Samantha Stosur, Kristina Mladenovic and Andrea Petkovic were all due to play, but the quartet will get their campaigns underway a day later instead.

Fresh from winning her maiden WTA title last week, Canadian sensation Andreescu will face Irina-Camelia Begu, while three-time champion Victoria Azarenka takes on Dominika Cibulkova.

Play has been canceled for the day at the @MiamiOpen due to rain (). So here's a thread of videos of our players with puppies to make up for it. () pic.twitter.com/aD98VDQGnD — WTA (@WTA) March 19, 2019