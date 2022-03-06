Reigning champion Fernandez to face Osorio in Monterrey Open decider

The Canadian second seed, who reached last year's US Open final, comfortably accounted for Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1 6-4 on Saturday (March 5).

Fernandez triumphed in one hour and 12 minutes, even as Haddad Maia took a medical timeout in the second set.

The 2021 US Open runner-up was exceptional on first serve, making 77.6 per cent, while she was not broken once throughout the match, taking three of her four break points.

Taking care of business 💼



Dominant performance by the defending champ 🇨🇦@leylahfernandez, defeating Haddad Maia 6-1, 6-4!#AbiertoGNPSeguros pic.twitter.com/rBwy00SSr7 — wta (@WTA) March 6, 2022

Colombian fifth seed Osorio defeated sixth seed Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-4 6-4 in one hour and 29 minutes.

Osorio's triumph means she qualifier for her third WTA Tour singles final, having claimed her only title in Bogota last year.