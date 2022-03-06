Tennis
Reigning champion Fernandez to face Osorio in Monterrey Open decider

By Ben Somerford

Monterrey (Mexico), March 6: Leylah Fernandez's title defence at the Monterrey Open remains on track after progressing through to the final where she will face Camila Osorio.

The Canadian second seed, who reached last year's US Open final, comfortably accounted for Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1 6-4 on Saturday (March 5).

Fernandez triumphed in one hour and 12 minutes, even as Haddad Maia took a medical timeout in the second set.

The 2021 US Open runner-up was exceptional on first serve, making 77.6 per cent, while she was not broken once throughout the match, taking three of her four break points.

Colombian fifth seed Osorio defeated sixth seed Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-4 6-4 in one hour and 29 minutes.

Osorio's triumph means she qualifier for her third WTA Tour singles final, having claimed her only title in Bogota last year.

Sunday, March 6, 2022, 9:00 [IST]
