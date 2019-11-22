Tennis
Bautista Agut withdraws from Spain's Davis Cup team after the death of his father

By Patric Ridge
Roberto Bautista Agut

Madrid, November 22: Roberto Bautista Agut has withdrawn from Spain's Davis Cup team following the death of his father on Thursday (November 21).

Bautista Agut had played two singles matches for Spain at this week's tournament in Madrid, losing to Andrey Rublev on Tuesday (November 19) before defeating Croatia's Nikola Mektic on Wednesday (November 20).

However, Spain will be without the 29-year-old – who is their number two player behind world number one Rafael Nadal – for the rest of the competition.

"We want to accompany Roberto in these hard times. He is an exceptional tennis player who symbolises the highest values ​​of tennis and sports," Royal Spanish Tennis Federation​ (RFET) president Miguel Diaz said in a statement.

"He is an example, not only as an athlete, but also as a person. I want to transfer in my name all the support of Spanish tennis."

Five-time Davis Cup champions Spain face Argentina in the quarter-finals on Friday (November 22).

Story first published: Friday, November 22, 2019, 4:40 [IST]
