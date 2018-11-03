English

Federer secures Djokovic semi in Paris

By Opta
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic awaits Roger Federer in the last four of the Paris Masters after the Swiss defeated Kei Nishikori.

Paris, November 3: Roger Federer outclassed Kei Nishikori 6-4 6-4 on Friday to set up a meeting with Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters semi-finals.

The Swiss great was playing just his second match of the week in France, having received a walkover against Milos Raonic in round two, but eased to a routine win as Nishikori missed out on a place in the ATP Finals.

A far tougher test lies in store for Federer, however, with Djokovic up next and on a 21-match winning run as he bids for a fourth consecutive title.

That streak includes a Cincinnati Masters final win against Federer.

Federer and Nishikori held serve with relative ease early on in their quarter-final before the 20-time grand slam champion stepped up the pace at 4-4.

The Swiss converted the first of two break points when Nishikori sent a seemingly straightforward forehand wide and Federer served out the set in style, with some stunning play at the net bringing the crowd to their feet.

The Japanese consequently appeared to lose all composure, gifting Federer another break at the start of the second.

Federer was not required to make a further gain as Nishikori failed to muster any sort of fightback and is now dependent on an injury for one of the world's leading lights in order to reach London.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 3, 2018, 4:50 [IST]
