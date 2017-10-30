Roger Federer pulls out of Paris Masters, Rafael Nadal to retain number 1 spot

Bengaluru, October 30: Swiss great Roger Federer has decided to withdraw from next week's Rolex Paris Masters due to back injury, the organiser has announced.

"Roger Federer has withdrawn with back injury," the Paris Masters organiser wrote on Twitter on Sunday (October 29).

World No. 2 @RogerFederer withdraws from #RolexPMasters, meaning @RafaelNadal can clinch year-end No. 1 by winning his first match in Paris. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) October 29, 2017

Federer earlier on Sunday (October 29) had lifted his eighth trophy at the Swiss Indoors Basel after beating Juan Martin del Potro in full sets. Moments later the announcement of his withdrawal was made.

"I am very sorry to have to pull out of the Rolex Paris Masters but my body needs a rest after Basel. I've played a lot of tennis this year and need to make sure I look after my physical well being if I want to continue to compete at the highest level for years to come," said Federer.

"In 2016, it was very painful to miss half of the season so I learned my lesson. I really wanted to play in front of the Paris crowd but I am sure it will be a great event nevertheless and I hope to be able to play next year," he added.

The triumph in Basel was also the seventh in the year for the Swiss, who added to his Grandslam wins at the Australian Open and the Wimbledon.

8 is gr8 🏆💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/pWmMjFQARE — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 29, 2017

The 36-year-old was the second seed in Paris and was expected to face Rafael Nadal - the Roland Garros (French Open) and US Open champion this year - in a highly-awaited final next Sunday (November 5).

Federer and Nadal were at odds for the year-end world number 1 status, but the Swiss' withdrawal effectively earned Nadal the top position if the latter gets through in the first match in Paris.

Federer, who last last played at the Paris Masters in 2015, had recorded his triumph at the event in 2011.

"I am very disappointed. It is also disappointing for Roger Federer's fans who will now not see this great champion in action. Despite this bad news, the 2017 Rolex Paris Masters promises to be highly compelling and of great sporting interest," said the tournament director Guy Forget.

The Paris Masters is the final ATP 1000 tournament ahead of November's Finals in London.

(With inputs from Agencies)