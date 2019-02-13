Griekspoor stuns Khachanov for biggest win in Rotterdam

World number 211 Griekspoor fought from a set down to overcome Khachanov - ranked 200 places above him - 3-6 6-3 6-2 in an enthralling encounter in the Netherlands on Tuesday (February 12).

The Russian looked sure to be heading towards a routine win by breaking Griekspoor on his opening service game and seeing out the first set without facing a break point.

Griekspoor overcame Stan Wawrinka in the opening round in Rotterdam last year and he went a break up at the first opportunity in the second before saving a break point in game seven to force a decider.

The Dutchman raced into a 4-0 lead in the third and, although Khachanov staved off two match points to hold serve in game seven, the 22-year-old was not to be denied another famous victory on home soil.

Top seed Kei Nishikori avoided an upset against Pierre-Hugues Herbert, rallying from a set down to triumph 3-6 6-1 6-4.

Ernests Gulbis awaits the Japanese in round two following a 6-4 6-2 victory over fellow lucky loser Marius Copil.

Milos Raonic saved a set point in a first-set tie-break before sealing a 7-6 (10-8) 7-5 victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber to set up a second-round meeting with Wawrinka, who he beat in round two at the Australian Open in January.

Eighth seed David Goffin failed to serve out the first set and let a 4-1 lead in the second slip as he succumbed to a 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 loss to Gael Monfils.

Tomas Berdych, champion in 2014, beat Gilles Simon in straight sets, while Fernando Verdasco and Denis Shapovalov also advanced to the second round.