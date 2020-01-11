Tennis
Rublev downs Moutet to become ATP Tour's first champion in 2020

By Tom Webber
AndreyRublev - cropped

Qatar, Jan 11: Andrey Rublev claimed the first ATP Tour title of 2020 by defeating Corentin Moutet 6-2 7-6 (7-3) in the final of the Qatar Open.

Moutet, 20, beat Milos Raonic in the second round and on Friday overcame Fernando Verdasco and top seed Stan Wawrinka in three sets to reach his first final at this level.

However, getting the better of Rublev - the runner-up in 2018 - proved too much of a challenge, with the promising 22-year-old kicking off his season by claiming a third ATP Tour title of his career that will send him into the top 20 for the first time.

Rublev did not drop a single set throughout the tournament and after taking a 6-1 lead in the second-set tie-break against Moutet he did not look like missing out on the trophy.

"It's amazing. For the moment I have no words. I'm always really happy to play here and to win a title here is something special for me. It's an amazing start to the season and I can hope to continue the same level," Rublev said in his on-court interview.

"There's still much to work on, but I'm happy to become a top-20 player. I still have huge room to improve and I want to try to my maximum and see what happens."

Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 22:50 [IST]
