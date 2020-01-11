Tennis
Rublev and qualifier Moutet double up to reach Qatar Open final, Wawrinka misses out on title match

By
Andrey Rublev
The Qatar ExxonMobil Open final will see Andrey Rublev (pictured) take on qualifier Corentin Moutet.

Bengaluru/Doha, January 11: Andrey Rublev doubled up to reach the final of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open, where he will meet qualifier Corentin Moutet who also completed a highly impressive brace of victories at the hardcourts of Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex on Friday.

Rain on Thursday in Doha complicated the schedule for the remaining players in the draw, but Rublev and Moutet were each able to win both their quarterfinal and semifinal matches on the same day.

Rublev, one of the more promising young players on the ATP Tour, showed why he is so highly thought of, the second seed beating Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 6-3 before easing past Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-1.

Qatar Open: Bopanna, Koolhof win doubles title

While Rublev's strong performance may have been anticipated, few could have expected Moutet's extraordinary run this week.

The 20-year-old had never previously reached a Tour level final but, after stunning Milos Raonic in the round of 16, he came through successive three-setters with Fernando Verdasco and Stan Wawrinka.

He overcame Verdasco 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, and his meeting with top seed Wawrinka was similarly frenetic.

Wawrinka had earlier overcome Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-4 but, despite making a strong start to his semifinal, the three-time Grand Slam winner could not hold back Moutet.

The French youngster won the first three games of the third set, in which he did not face a break point as he closed out a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 triumph.

(With Agency inputs)

Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 1:40 [IST]
