Russia's Mikhail Youzhny to retire after St Petersburg Open

The Russian, 36, is a former world number eight and reached the last four at Flushing Meadows in 2006 and 2010, as well as winning 10 Tour titles.

But Youzhny will depart following his home tournament, the St Petersburg Open in September.

"The time is over," Youzhny said following a first-round win over Emil Reinberg at the Atlanta Open.

"I was so nervous this evening because I could announce that I will finish my tennis career after the US Open and one more tournament.

"I will play my club tournament and that will be my last one."

"First of all, I would like to thank for the atmosphere as it is always pleasant to play here," Youzhny said. "I would like to state now that I am wrapping up with my career as the time has come and this is a very emotional moment."

The St Petersburg Open in Russia will be held from September 16-23. Youzhny is currently ranked 105th on the ATP. The US Open will be the last week of August and first week of September.

Youzhny still has some work to do at the Atlanta Open. He advances to the second round for a clash with German seventh seed Mischa Zverev with the winner likely meeting top seed John Isner in the quarter-finals.

Youzhny crushed Reinberg in just 73 minutes, winning a perfect 17 of 17 points on his first serve and breaking the American's serve five times.

Youzhny competed in several Olympics and also won nine doubles titles. His best result in a grand slam was reaching the semi-finals of the US Open twice in 2010 and 2006 where he upset second-seeded Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals.