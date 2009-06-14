Sania Mirza belongs to BPL family!

oi-Staff

Hyderabad, Jun 14: India's ace shuttler Sania Mirza belong to a below poverty line (BPL) family in Andhra Pradesh. Surprise! isn't it? But that is what the Civil Supplies Department (CSD)of AP says.



The white ration card, which makes a family eligible to get rice at a highly-subsidised price of Rs 2/kg and social security benefits health insurance and a permanent housing, has been issued to one Laxmi of Vizianagaram district with a photograph of Sania.



CM Y S Rajasekhara Reddy who reviewed the social security schemes at a high-level meeting criticised the CSD officials for being irresponsible. While the state population is about 8.3 crore, the population figure, as per the number of ration cards issued, crossed 9.8 crore.



The Chief Minister himself revealed in the state Assembly three days ago that there were as many as 2.15 crore white ration cards, making those families eligible to draw subsidised rice and avail of other welfare schemes.



Chief Minister said that over 80 pc of the state population, which is below poverty line, is covered under the Arogyasri health insurance scheme. A new programme is initiated by the government to weed out bogus white ration cards so that only genuine beneficiaries accessed the welfare schemes.



The Chief Minister directed that 20 special teams be constituted to conduct physical verification in each mandal.

OneIndia News

