Schwartzman stunned as qualifier Tabilo reaches first final; Zverev eases into final in Montpellier

Schwartzman, the world number 14, had been hoping to win a title on home soil in Argentina for the second time in his career.

But his Chilean opponent continued his remarkable run with a 6-3 7-6 (8-6) upset, the world number 144 now having won 12 successive sets at the tournament stretching back to qualifying.

Tabilo only won his first title on the Challenger Tour in November but has carried that momentum through into 2022.

"I've been playing my best tennis for a few months now and I finished the year strong," said Tabilo.

"I think I just needed one of these weeks to kind of click and get going. Hopefully this is the start of something good, and hopefully I can keep this level."

Tabilo will face Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the final after the Spaniard beat another home hope in Juan Ignacio Londero.

Ramos-Vinolas prevailed 7-6 (7-4) 6-4, surpassing his own expectations after a first-round exit at the Australian Open.

"When I came here after Australia, I didn't expect to be in the final, to be honest," he said.

"I was not playing my best. The pre-season [I worked] very hard but the feeling was not very good.

"Now I'm in the final. The only thing I can do is try to fight as much as I can."

Zverev eases past Ymer to set up Bublik final in Montpellier

Alexander Zverev will face Alexander Bublik in the Open Sud de France final after easing to victory over Mikael Ymer on Saturday (February 5).

The top seed is seeking a 20th tour-level title and has yet to drop a set in his three matches in Montpellier after beating Bublik 6-1 6-3.

Ymer eliminated Gael Monfils and Richard Gasquet en route to the semi-finals, but the world number 83 struggled against Zverev in his third straight loss to the German.

Zverev was triumphant in his last appearance in this tournament five years ago and is the strong favourite heading into Sunday's final with Bublik.

"I am in the final and I am happy about that," Zverev said in his on-court interview. "I played a pretty good match. I think I played one bad game in the whole match.

"Overall I am happy to be in another final, playing against Alex who I have known since I was 12 years old, so hopefully it will be a fun match."

Bublik also claimed a routine win in his semi-final against Filip Krajinovic, the sixth seed prevailing 6-4 6-2 in a little over an hour.

The 24-year-old is through to his fifth ATP Tour final, having most recently gone all the way at the Singapore Open last February, where he lost to Alexei Popyrin.