Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Serena Williams says hamstring is 'better', plans to play at Australian Open

By
Serena Williams
Serena Williams is on track to play in Melbourne in January after a hamstring injury forced her out of Wimbledon and the US Open.

London, November 6: Serena Williams says the hamstring injury that forced her out of Wimbledon in the first round is "better" and she plans to play at the 2022 Australian Open.

The site of her last grand slam crown in 2017 will be Williams' next chance to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 career slam titles.

The 40-year-old tore her hamstring while playing Aliaksandra Sasnovich at SW19 in June and recounted the injury in an appearance Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"I was actually winning and I went for a shot and I heard this noise and I was like 'oh no’," Williams said. "I felt it but I felt like 'OK, let me just keep trying', but it was bad and I was like, 'oh man’.

"I love the grass, it’s something special walking out at Wimbledon, wearing all white and being on the green grass [but] it just wasn’t for me this year.”

The injury kept Williams out of the US Open, where she has not won since 2014 but reached the semi-finals in 2020 and the final in 2018 and 2019.

While disappointed to miss her home slam, which she has won six times, Williams told Kimmel her recovery is on track and she "definitely" expects to play in Australia in January.

"The hamstring is better," she said. "It took a long time. It took forever, but it's much better now."

Williams is a seven-time champion in Melbourne, the most of any woman in the open era.

Comments

MORE SERENA WILLIAMS NEWS

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Predictions
Match 38 - November 6 2021, 03:30 PM
Australia
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kohli on post match
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, November 6, 2021, 6:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 6, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments