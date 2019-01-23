English

How Serena gave up 5-1 lead – the key moments of loss to Pliskova

By Opta
Serena Williams
Serena Williams lost 25 of the final 33 points of the match – including all 11 on serve

Melbourne, January 23: Serena Williams made an incredible exit from the Australian Open on Wednesday, giving up a 5-1 final-set lead to Karolina Pliskova in their quarter-final.

Serena rolled her ankle during the seventh game of the final set as she served for a spot to face Naomi Osaka in the last four in Melbourne.

Instead, the 23-time Grand Slam champion squandered four match points and lost six straight games, beaten 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena.

Serena lost 25 of the final 33 points of the match – including all 11 on serve – but was full of praise for Pliskova afterwards, while insisting she did not choke.

We take a closer look at how the match points, and crucial others, unfolded.

Serena serving at 5-1, 40-30 After being called for a foot fault, Serena is moved around the court by Pliskova, who dictates with her forehand to win the point as her opponent rolls her left ankle.

Serena serving at 5-1, 40-40 Looking troubled by her ankle, Serena puts two serves into the net.

Serena serving at 5-1, 40-AD After missing another first serve, Serena sends a backhand almost halfway up the net to drop serve.

Pliskova serving at 2-5, 30-30 Two points from defeat, Pliskova produces an ace out wide.

Serena serving at 5-3, 0-15 Serena serves another double fault.

Pliskova serving at 4-5, 15-40 Serena's second match point is saved when Pliskova serves out wide and then hits a clean backhand winner down the line.

Pliskova serving at 4-5, 30-40 Pliskova's first serve only just misses down the T, but a forehand cross-court forces Serena into an error.

Pliskova serving at 4-5, 40-AD A fourth chance for Serena goes begging when Pliskova paints the baseline with a huge forehand.

Serena serving at 5-5, 0-15 Serena serves a third double fault in as many games, although these are long. She produced just four double faults for the match.

Pliskova serving at 6-5, 40-30 The comeback is completed when Pliskova hits a big serve down the T, controls the point and Serena puts a forehand into the net.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 13:20 [IST]
