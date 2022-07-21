Tennis
Serena Williams named among US Open entry list with protected ranking

By David Segar
Serena Williams
Serena Williams

New York, July 21: Serena Williams has been named on the entry list for the US Open.

The 23-time grand slam champion withdrew from last year's tournament at Flushing Meadows with a torn hamstring, but she has entered this year's with a protected ranking of 16.

Williams has also been named among the initial entry list for August's Cincinnati Masters as she returns to the US Open Series.

Former US Open champions Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu and Emma Raducanu will also be present in Ohio.

Williams returned to action after almost a year away from the game in the WTA event in Eastbourne in June in the women's doubles, before competing in the singles at Wimbledon.

Following an exciting defeat to Harmony Tan in the first round on Centre Court at SW19, Williams said she was aiming for a US Open return.

"When you're at home, especially in New York, and the US Open, that being the first place I've won a grand slam, is something that's always super special" she said. "There's definitely lots of motivation to get better and to play at home."

The 40-year-old will also compete at the Canadian Open next month as she ramps up her preparations for the US Open.

Story first published: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 0:10 [IST]
