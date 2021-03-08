Serena Williams sympathises with Meghan Markle after Oprah interview

Meghan, in an interview in the Oprah Winfrey show aired on CBS said the members of the British royal family had expressed concern to her husband Prince Harry about the potential skin colour of the couple's first child.

Markle and Harry, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, in May 2019.

In her sit-down interview with the former talk show queen and media mogul Ophrah, Meghan said Archie was denied a royal title and protection a move she says was "different from the normal protocol."

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special airs tonight at 8/7c on @CBS. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/hHFppSFrW8 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 7, 2021

The 39-year-old, whose mother is black and father is white, also said she was pushed to the brink of suicide after marrying into royalty in 2018.

Serena said her "friend" Meghan had taught her "what it means to be truly noble".

"I know firsthand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of colour to minimise us, to break us down and demonize us," Serena tweeted.

"We must recognise our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism."

"The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimisation are devastating, isolating, and all too often lethal," the 23-time Grand Slam champion added.

Meghan and Harry said in the interview their second child, who is due this summer, would be a girl.

"I want Meghan's daughter, my daughter, and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect," Serena added.

American great Serena also went on to highlight as to how Meghan continuously lives her life with empathy and compassion.

"Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life -- and leads by example -- with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced.

Later on her Instagram handle, Serena added, "I'm so proud of you for being so brave. I know it is never easy. You are strong- both you and Harry. I love you. I adore you. Your friend S."

(With inputs from international Agencies)