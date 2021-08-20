Red-hot Medvedev through to QFs, Tsitsipas survives

Alexander Zverev was also in dominant form in a week where he is finally racking up some wins in Cincinnati, a city that has proven an unpopular hunting ground for him in the past.

And Stefanos Tsitsipas fought off Lorenzo Sonego to secure his spot in the last eight of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Seventh heaven for Medvedev

Medvedev has been in sensational form as of late and was a class above Grigor Dimitrov in a 6-3 6-3 triumph.

The Russian top seed's winning streak is now at seven matches after he took out the title in Toronto last week.

"What makes it tough [on the Cincinnati-Toronto double], it is two weeks in a row against the best players in the world," Medvedev said.

"I am still young, healthy and feeling 100 per cent, so that is why I want to try and do it."

Up next is a meeting with seventh seed Pablo Carreno Busta, who won two tie-breaks in his 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-3) defeat of Hubert Hurkacz.

Andrey Rublev will meet Benoit Paire following respective wins over Gael Monfils and John Isner.

Zverev rolls on, Tsitsipas pushed

Incredibly, Alexander Zverev had lost each of his six main-draw matches in Cincinnati prior to beating Lloyd Harris on Wednesday.

The German, seeded third, was impressive en route to booking a spot in the quarter-finals as Guido Pella was swatted aside 6-2 6-3.

Tsitsipas reached his fifth Masters 1000 quarter-final of the season after surviving against Sonego, rallying past the Italian 5-7 6-3 6-4.

Boasting 24 winners and 15 unforced errors, Tsitsipas set up a clash with Felix Auger-Aliassime, who topped Matteo Berrettini 6-4 6-3.