Sharan-Demoliner duo ousted from Wimbledon

Unseeded Sharan and his Brazilian partner pushed the top side of the world before losing 5-7 7-6(8) 6-7(8) 3-6 after three hours and 18 minutes.

Sharan was the last Indian standing in the Wimbledon championships.

Sharan was a quarterfinalist in the doubles event here last year.

Foi no detalhe! Acaba aqui mais um Wimbledon pra mim, com um gostinho amargo de quero mais. Prazer ter compartido quadra com o @marcelomelo83 , um cara que admiro muito. Boa sorte!

Seguirei trabalhando dia após dia pra galgar um lugar la no topo, vamo que vamo! Segue a luta. pic.twitter.com/Xkk3S4OqO4 — Marcelo Demoliner (@mdemoliner89) July 8, 2019