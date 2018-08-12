English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Ruthless Halep marches into Rogers Cup final

Posted By: OPTA
World number one Simona Halep
World number one Simona Halep

Montreal, August 12: Simona Halep marched into the Rogers Cup final with an emphatic straight-sets defeat of Ashleigh Barty.

The world number one took just 70 minutes to move into her third decider in Canada, winning 6-4 6-1 to set up a showdown with Sloane Stephens or Elina Svitolina.

Top seed Halep, who won the tournament in Montreal two years ago, broke twice in the first set and three times in the second to ease through on Saturday (August 11).

The French Open champion was too good for 15th seed Barty in their first encounter, the Australian racking up 37 unforced errors as she was soundly beaten.

Halep made a blistering start, winning four of the opening five games and not allowing Barty to build momentum after she broke for the first time to reduce the deficit to 4-2.

The Romanian did not lose another point in her next two service games, wrapping up the first set impressively.

Barty had no answer to the intensity of Halep as she raced into a 4-0 lead in the second set and broke for a third time to reach another final.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, August 12, 2018, 2:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 12, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue