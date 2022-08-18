Tennis
Simona Halep withdraws from Western & Southern Open through injury

By Guy Atkinson

Cincinnati, August 18: Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open due to a thigh injury.

Romanian Halep was scheduled to play Veronika Kudermetova in the second round in Cincinnati on Wednesday (August 17) after overcoming Anastasia Potapova on Tuesday.

She pulled out before the clash, though, giving Kudermetova a walkover into the last 16 where she will face either Paula Badosa or Ajla Tomljanovic.

World number six Halep won her biggest title in two years last week at the Canadian Open.

A 6-3 2-6 6-3 over Beatriz Haddad Maia saw her move back into the world's top 10 for the first time in a year.

With the US Open starting in less than a fortnight, Halep will hope the injury is not too serious.

Story first published: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 3:20 [IST]
