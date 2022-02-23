Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sinner survives to set up Murray clash in Dubai, Khachanov to face Djokovic

By Nicholas Mcgee

Dubai, February 23: Jannik Sinner saved three match points to avoid a shock defeat to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

After losing the first set, the world number 10 staved off defeat in a nerve-wracking second-set tie-break.

The fourth seed clung on as Davidovich Fokina saw a trio of opportunities to clinch a shock win go begging, the Spaniard made to pay as his Italian counterpart fought back to prevail 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-3.

Sinner, who will next face former world number one Andy Murray, said: "It was a very tough match. I know him, but we've never played against each other.

"It was the first time for both of us and it was a tricky one, saving three match points. On the first one I got lucky because it was out, but not so far [out]."

Second favourite Andrey Rublev won both the singles and doubles titles in Marseille last week and continued his fine form with a 6-4 7-5 win over Daniel Evans that saw the Russian send down 28 winners.

Sixth seed Denis Shapovalov had to recover from a set down to see off Marton Fucsovics, though fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz enjoyed a more routine straight-sets triumph over Alexander Bublik.

Eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut made relatively light work of Arthur Rinderknech but defending champion and seventh seed Aslan Karatsev was stunned 7-5 6-3 by Mackenzie McDonald.

Karen Khachanov needed a little shy of three hours to beat Alex de Minaur, his dubious reward a second-round clash with Novak Djokovic as the world number one continues his return to the Tour following his controversial Australian Open absence.

Comments

MORE ANDY MURRAY NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND vs SL | First T20 preview/TV info
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 2:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 23, 2022
Recent Tournaments
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 27, 2022
ATP Pau Challenger:Mens Singles
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 28, 2022
ATP Forli Challenger:Mens Singles
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 26, 2022
ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships:Mens Singles
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 26, 2022
ATP Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC:Mens Singles
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 27, 2022
ATP Chile Dove Men+Care Open:Mens Singles
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 27, 2022
WTA Abierto Akron Zapopan:Womens Singles
+More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments