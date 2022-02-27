Sloane Stephens into first WTA final since 2018 after Guadalajara win

The 2017 US Open champion qualified for her first final since 2018, winning 3-6 7-5 (ret) with Russian opponent Anna Kalinskaya succumbing to injury late in the second set.

Kalinskaya retired shortly after Stephens claimed the second set having battled through back pain for several games, with the match moving close to two hours.

The Russian had shown signs of injury during Friday's quarter-final win over Camila Osorio which she won in straight sets, yet Kalinskaya raced into the lead in the first set against Stephens.

Bouzkova, who knocked out reigning champion Sara Sorribes Tormo in Friday's quarter-finals, triumphed 6-3 6-3 oover Qiang Wang in one hour and 31 minutes.

The 23-year-old Czech is ranked 96th in the world and has never won a WTA Tour singles title.

Add this to the list of INCREDIBLE match points in 2022 🤯@MarieBouzkova is into the finals in Guadalajara! 🇲🇽#AbiertoAKRON pic.twitter.com/9n2IkVfNfQ — wta (@WTA) February 27, 2022