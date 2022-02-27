Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sloane Stephens into first WTA final since 2018 after Guadalajara win

By Ben Somerford

Guadalajara (Mexico), February 27: American sixth seed Sloane Stephens will face Czech Marie Bouzkova in the WTA Abierto Zapopan final in Guadalajara on Sunday (February 27) after the pair triumphed in Saturday's semi-finals.

The 2017 US Open champion qualified for her first final since 2018, winning 3-6 7-5 (ret) with Russian opponent Anna Kalinskaya succumbing to injury late in the second set.

Kalinskaya retired shortly after Stephens claimed the second set having battled through back pain for several games, with the match moving close to two hours.

The Russian had shown signs of injury during Friday's quarter-final win over Camila Osorio which she won in straight sets, yet Kalinskaya raced into the lead in the first set against Stephens.

Bouzkova, who knocked out reigning champion Sara Sorribes Tormo in Friday's quarter-finals, triumphed 6-3 6-3 oover Qiang Wang in one hour and 31 minutes.

The 23-year-old Czech is ranked 96th in the world and has never won a WTA Tour singles title.

Comments

MORE SLOANE STEPHENS NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 10:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 27, 2022
Recent Tournaments
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 27, 2022
ATP Pau Challenger:Mens Singles
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 28, 2022
ATP Forli Challenger:Mens Singles
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 27, 2022
ATP Chile Dove Men+Care Open:Mens Singles
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 27, 2022
WTA Abierto Akron Zapopan:Womens Singles
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 26, 2022
ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships:Mens Singles
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 26, 2022
ATP Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC:Mens Singles
+More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments