Svitolina books Strasbourg semi, rain thwarts Sabalenka & Siniakova

Number two seed Svitolina was made to work hard for her 6-4 6-3 victory over Jil Teichmann, battling back from a break down in both sets.

The world number five took an hour and 23 minutes to secure her first semi-final for six months.

"It was a great fight from Jil and I think both of us were playing at a really good level at some points," Svitolina said.

"I was fighting. I didn't start the match very well, but I was trying to be very focused and fight back. In the end, I'm very happy with how I handled the match."

Sabalenka and Siniakova will resume their contest on Friday after the latter claimed the first set 6-2. Play was suspended due to rain with the Czech 2-1 down in the second but serving next.

The other semi-final will be contested by fifth seed Elena Rybakina, who defeated Zhang Shuai 6-3 6-2, and Nao Hibino, who ousted 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-4).

Point info : le match entre @K_Siniakova

et @SabalenkaA

reprendra demain et suivra le premier match du jour qui aura lieu à 10h.#IS20 #WTA



📸Michel Grasso / C'est qui Maurice ? pic.twitter.com/ao2DAIvKSx — WTA Strasbourg (@WTA_Strasbourg) September 24, 2020