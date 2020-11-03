'Strokes of Genius': How Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer left an indelible mark with epic battle in 2008 Wimbledon final

The rivalry between Nadal and Federer became tense and ushered an era of stiff competition between the living legends of tennis. The match in 2008, at Centre Court in London, reminded many of the epic contest between John McEnroe and Björn Borg during the 1980 Wimbledon men's singles final.

Nadal's persistence to lift his maiden Wimbledon title - which had been his childhood dream - and five-time defending champion Federer's comeback after being pushed to the walls again and again, not only impressed Borg and McEnroe - who were present in the arena during the 4 hours and 48 minutes long contest - but also laid a foundation for one of the biggest rivalries on the tennis court.

At that time, it was the longest single's final at Wimbledon in terms of time played; the record took a decade to be overtaken when Novak Djokovic defeated Federer in 2019 men's singles final.

Tennis enthusiasts still talk about that contest between the maverick from Spain and the genius from Switzerland for it added another chapter in the glorious history of the tournament in the Open Era. The duo met each other on numerous occasions in the Grand Slams in the years to come but none matched the excitement of that evening of July the 6th in 2008.

The Indian fans can now relive the behind scene action and reactions from some of the tennis greats about that game and why that match changed tennis forever. Discovery Plus is now streaming, 'Strokes of Genius', a gripping 90-minute sports documentary, based on the book 'Strokes of Genius: Federer, Nadal and the Greatest Match Ever Played', by L. Jon Wertheim.

The documentary takes us through the action before and during that match between living legends of tennis and 20-time Grand Slam champions. It is now streaming exclusively on the Discovery+ app.

What makes 'Strokes of Genius' a must-watch for all sports enthusiasts for it showcases what sets legends apart from the champions. The documentary has some interviews of a teenage sensation Rafael Nadal - who was making rapid strides in the international arena with his aggressive game. Nadal had already shown his dominance on the clay court but Federer's dominance at the grass was yet to be challenged.

The legends analysed how Federer - who was unbeatable at grass court - was tested for the first time and how a determined Nadal - who lost to Federer at this venue the previous year - was eager to leave his mark.

In the documentary, both Nadal and Federer reminisce the crunch moments during the final as the fortunes kept switching sides throughout the game. Even the rain gods added to the anxiety and suspense as the play was stopped twice due to spells of the shower.

Documentary also has reactions and first-hand accounts from some of the greatest tennis players like Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Pete Sampras, Bjorg and McEnroe; and even the match referee and the journalists. These legends analysed how the contrasting personalities of Nadal and Federer made the contest more gripping as none was ready to give an inch. While Rafa was at his aggressive best, Federer, on the other hand, hardly showed any emotion.

In the documentary, both Nadal and Federer recall what went through their minds and the varying degree of emotions during the match. The duo shared how quickly they switched their game plans in split seconds. Bot the players narrated how they felt when the other had a lead and what kept them going despite odds were stacked against them.

'Strokes of Genius' documentary isn't just for tennis lovers, in fact, it could be an inspiration for every athlete as to how they can learn from setbacks and create history.