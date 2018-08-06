Svetlana Kuznetsova saves four match points to win Citi Open

Kuznetsova faced a straight-sets defeat in Washington, where seventh seed Vekic had four opportunities to reign supreme in the second set.

But two-time grand slam champion Kuznetsova never surrendered as the 33-year-old Russian completed a remarkable comeback 4-6 7-6 (9-7) 6-2 on Sunday (August 5).

The former world number two – who has fallen to 128th in the rankings due to injuries – faced a pair of match points as Vekic tried to close it out at 5-4 in the second.

.@SvetlanaK27 takes the @CitiOpen title! Stages an incredible comeback, saving four championship points en route to a 4-6, 7-6(7), 6-2 win! pic.twitter.com/itGp3F6dXA — WTA (@WTA) August 5, 2018

Kuznetsova, however, saved both and survived another two in the tie-break as she forced a third and deciding set against the Croatian.

It was one-way traffic from that point, with Kuznetsova racing out to a 5-0 lead in the third before celebrating her 18th WTA title and first since Moscow 2016.