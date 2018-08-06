English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Svetlana Kuznetsova saves four match points to win Citi Open

Posted By: OPTA
Citi Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova
Citi Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova

Washington, August 6: Svetlana Kuznetsova staged a stunning rally against Donna Vekic by fending off four match points to claim the WTA Citi Open.

Kuznetsova faced a straight-sets defeat in Washington, where seventh seed Vekic had four opportunities to reign supreme in the second set.

But two-time grand slam champion Kuznetsova never surrendered as the 33-year-old Russian completed a remarkable comeback 4-6 7-6 (9-7) 6-2 on Sunday (August 5).

The former world number two – who has fallen to 128th in the rankings due to injuries – faced a pair of match points as Vekic tried to close it out at 5-4 in the second.

Kuznetsova, however, saved both and survived another two in the tie-break as she forced a third and deciding set against the Croatian.

It was one-way traffic from that point, with Kuznetsova racing out to a 5-0 lead in the third before celebrating her 18th WTA title and first since Moscow 2016.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
BAN 184/5 (20.0 vs WI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, August 6, 2018, 6:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue