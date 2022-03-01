Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Svitolina refusing to play Russian and Belarusian players as she demands action from tennis bodies

By Nicholas Mcgee

Monterrey (Mexico), March 1: Elina Svitolina will refuse to play Russian or Belarusian players unless tennis' governing bodies have them compete as neutral athletes in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The world number 15, who has committed to donating all of her prize money to Ukrainian military and humanitarian efforts, has been drawn against Russia's Anastasia Potapova in the first round of the Monterrey Open.

In a post on Twitter, Svitolina announced she would not contest that match or any other against players from Russia or Belarus unless the ATP, WTA and ITF follow the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and remove any reference to their national identities.

Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine last Thursday, with neighbouring Belarus effectively used as a staging post for Russian military.

Svitolina wrote: "I believe the current situation requires a clear position from our organisations: ATP, WTA and ITF. As such, we – Ukrainian players – requested to ATP, WTA and ITF to follow the recommendations of the IOC to accept Russian or Belarusian nationals only as neutral athletes, without displaying any national symbols, colours, flags or anthems.

"Accordingly, I want to announce that I will not play tomorrow [Tuesday] in Monterrey, nor any other match against Russian or Belarusian tennis players until our organisations take this necessary decision."

Svitolina saluted the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russian players who have all spoken out against the war.

She added: "I do not blame any of the Russian athletes. They are not responsible for the invasion of our motherland.

"Moreover, I wish to pay tribute to all the players, especially Russians and Belarusians, who bravely stated their position against the war. Their support is essential."

Comments

MORE ELINA SVITOLINA NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 1:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 1, 2022
Recent Tournaments
Feb 28, 2022 - Mar 06, 2022
ATP Gran Canaria Challenger:Mens Singles
Feb 28, 2022 - Mar 06, 2022
ATP Turin Challenger:Mens Singles
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 28, 2022
ATP Forli Challenger:Mens Singles
Feb 28, 2022 - Mar 06, 2022
WTA Open 6eme Sens Metropole de Lyon:Womens Singles
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 27, 2022
ATP Pau Challenger:Mens Singles
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 27, 2022
ATP Chile Dove Men+Care Open:Mens Singles
+More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments