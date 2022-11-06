Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Swiatek brushes aside Gauff to cruise into WTA Finals semi-finals

By Ben Somerford

Texas, November 6: World number one Iga Swiatek won the Tracy Austin Group in style with a comprehensive straight-sets victory over Coco Gauff in the WTA Finals in Fort Worth on Saturday (November 5).

Swiatek made it three wins out of three matches in the group stage without dropping a set, getting past fourth seed Gauff 6-3 6-0 in one hour and 10 minutes.

The 2022 US Open and French Open champion advances and will take on seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka in the WTA Finals semi-finals on Sunday (November 6).

The Pole made light work of Gauff, improving her head-to-head dominance to 5-0, with her 28-minute second set representing the 22nd bagel she has doled out this season.

Swiatek committed 15 unforced errors in the first set, but made only two in a lopsided second frame where she won 26 of 36 points.

Gauff had pushed Swiatek to 3-3 in the first set, before the top seed broke her twice to clinch the opening frame, putting her foot to the throat in the second.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, November 6, 2022, 7:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 6, 2022
Recent Tournaments
Oct 30, 2022 - Nov 06, 2022
ATP Trofeo Perrel - Faip:Mens Singles
Oct 31, 2022 - Nov 06, 2022
ATP Challenger Ciudad de Guayaquil:Mens Singles
Oct 30, 2022 - Nov 06, 2022
ATP Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger:Mens Singles
Oct 30, 2022 - Nov 06, 2022
ATP Yokohama Keio Challenger:Mens Singles
Oct 30, 2022 - Nov 06, 2022
ATP NSW Open:Mens Singles
Nov 06, 2022 - Nov 13, 2022
ATP Peugeot Slovak Open:Mens Singles
+More
Click to comments