Swiatek defeats Kenin in straight sets to win French Open

Swiatek, 19, had not previously made it beyond round four at a Major, but became the first Polish woman in the Open Era to win the Roland Garros crown as well as a Grand Slam title.

The world number 54 maintained her record of not dropping a set in the tournament and never lost more than five games in a match, to lift the coveted Coupe Suzanne Lenglen.

The teenager had earlier stunned two-time major champion Simona Halep 6-1, 6-2, in the pre-quarterfinals to signal her arrival on the international stage.

Swiatek gained sweet revenge for a hammering at the hands of Halep at the same stage of the tournament last year.

Story of the Slam

Swiatek has been the story of the final Grand Slam of 2020, with her dominant victory over 2018 champion Halep announcing her as a legitimate contender for the crown.

A clash with reigning Australian Open champion Kenin looked an extremely enticing final but, after a frenetic first set, it turned into a one-sided affair as Swiatek registered an easy over the ailing American, who received heavy strapping to her left thigh during a medical timeout.

A statement of intent came early from Swiatek as she held to love in the first game and raced into a 3-0 lead, only for Kenin to produce a demonstration of her quality by erasing that deficit with three successive games of her own.

Swiatek broke again in an engrossing eighth game that featured a 19-shot rally and five deuces. Kenin immediately responded as both players struggled to hold serve, but an errant crosscourt backhand gave the set to Swiatek.

Kenin looked in the mood to force a decider when a tremendous forehand return gave her a break in the opening game of the second, only for Swiatek to produce a swift reply and then hold for a 2-1 lead.

The break in play for the medical time-out only served to help Swiatek, who broke again when Kenin went wide with a double-handed backhand.

Swiatek continued to grow in confidence as the title was secured with a forehand winner that saw her sink to her knees in disbelief.

(Opta adds)

The tactic of using the drop shot against Kenin - clearly nursing an injury to her thigh - worked to perfection, with its success reflected by the fact Swiatek won all but one of her seven net points. Fourth seed Kenin soon ran out of answers for Swiatek's versatile game and committed 23 unforced errors.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Swiatek - 25/17 Kenin - 10/23

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Swiatek - 1/3 Kenin - 1/3

BREAK POINTS WON Swiatek - 6/9 Kenin - 3/3