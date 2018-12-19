Tata Open Maharashtra: Bopanna-Divij to headline Men’s Doubles line-up

The two announced a couple of weeks back that they will pair up for the forthcoming season of ATP Tour. Sharan reached a career-high ranking of 36 in ATP doubles. Along with Bopanna, the two will be the top-seeded pair at the season opening ATP World Tour event in Pune.

Tata Open Maharashtra tournament director Prashant Sutar said, “It’s great to see the Indian pair getting top seed at the event. It’s a matter of pride for us to have Asian Games gold medalist Bopanna and Sharan confirm their participation and become top seeds at the same time.”

Tennis fans in Pune will also witness Granollers brothers, Marcel and Gerard, in tandem being seeded 5th. Marcel also is the highest ranked doubles player in the list. Leander Paes, who paired with Purav Raja last edition, will join hands with Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela of Mexico. Bopanna’s partner at the last edition, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan has entered the main draw with American Nicholas Monroe who is ranked 65th in the world.

The tournament started in 1996 and was held in Chennai for 21 years. In 2018, the tournament shifted to Pune, Maharashtra. World no. 6 Kevin Anderson, World No. 7 and former US Open champion Marin Cilic and Frenchman and defending champion Gilles Simon are among the top names in singles to feature in this year’s competition.

Source: Press Release