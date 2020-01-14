Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tata Open Maharashtra: Serbian star Troicki and Netherlands’ Haase to feature in the qualifiers

By
Tata Open Maharashtra: Serbian star Troicki and Netherlands’ Haase to feature in the qualifiers

Pune, Jan 14: Serbian ace Viktor Troicki and Netherlands' Robin Haase are among the 14 tennis players who will be seen in action during the qualifying rounds at the third edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra, organised by Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in association with the Government of Maharashtra, to be held at the Mahalunge Balewadi Stadium in Pune from February 3-9.

The qualifying rounds will be played on February 1 and 2.

Former World No. 12 Troicki made the headlines on Sunday when he teamed up with World No. 2 Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia to a triumph in the inaugural ATP Cup final. By winning the ATP Cup final, the 33-year-old Troicki became the first player in history to win all three major team competitions (Davis Cup in 2010 and World Team Cup in 2009 and 2012.

Former World No. 33 Haase is a familiar name at the tournament after winning the doubles title in the first edition of the competition alongside countryman Matwe Middelkoop. 32-year-old Haase will look to continue the momentum of last edition when he will battle in the qualifiers.

"We have 14 top class players in the qualifying rounds this year. We expect tough competition between them to secure place in the main draw," said Prashant Sutar, Tournament Director of Tata Open Maharashtra.

The 30-year-old Prajnesh Gunneswaran alongside Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan feature in the list of qualifying, which was released by the ATP on Tuesday. However, World No 122 Prajnesh, No. 130 Nagal will look make it to the main draw.

The qualifying rounds also will offer two wildcards in the draw of 16. "The wildcards would ensure more Indian players get an opportunity to be part of prestigious event," said Sunder Iyer, Secretary of MSLTA.

Czech Republic's Lukas Rosol, who stunned Spanish great Rafael Nadal in the second round of 2012 Wimbledon, will also be among the main attractions in the qualifying rounds.

Source: Press Release

More ROBIN HAASE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 21:44 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue