Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Teichmann to face Brady in Lexington final as Rogers fails to build on Serena scalp

By Ryan Benson

Lexington, Aug 15: Shelby Rogers was unable to build on her shock win over Serena Williams as she was beaten in the Top Seed Open semi-finals by Jil Teichmann, who will face Jennifer Brady in Sunday's showpiece after she defeated Cori Gauff.

Rogers produced an impressive shock in Friday's quarter-finals when beating 23-time grand slam champion Williams in a dramatic third-set tie-breaker in Lexington, but she came unstuck against Teichmann.

The 23-year-old was a dominant victor as well, seeing off Rogers 6-3 6-2, as she continued her impressive run of not dropping a set all week.

Teichmann, who is also involved with the doubles, has no special secret to her form, but is grateful to have found a groove.

"I don't have an answer for why I don't lose any sets," she said. "I just feel very good. I'm playing very consistent. I feel great on court. I guess that's the main reason."

Brady has enjoyed a similarly emphatic run to the final - this match saw her lose four matches in a single set for the first time in Lexington, as she saw off teen sensation Gauff 6-2 6-4 on Saturday.

Gauff lost three games on her serve in the first set and, although she improved in the second, Brady's break in the third game proved crucial as she reached a second career final.

More TENNIS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, August 16, 2020, 0:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue