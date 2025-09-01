Tennis Premier League's 7th Season Set To Launch In Ahmedabad This December The Tennis Premier League will host its 7th season in Ahmedabad from December 9 to 14, featuring top-ranked ATP players and promoting grassroots tennis. By Mykhel Team Updated: Monday, September 1, 2025, 19:31 [IST]

The Tennis Premier League (TPL) is set to host its seventh season from December 9 to 14 at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This marks the first time the league will be held outside Maharashtra, highlighting a significant milestone in its journey. TPL becomes the fourth sporting league in India to reach its seventh season, showcasing its growing influence and popularity.

Ahmedabad is quickly becoming a major sports hub in India, making it an ideal location for TPL's expansion. The city has been chosen due to its vibrant energy, excellent infrastructure, and strong passion for sports.

Over the past year, TPL has strengthened its ties with the Gujarat State Tennis Association by organising tournaments across various age groups and supporting young players through initiatives like the Race to Gold Scholarships.

The competition will feature eight franchises backed by notable figures such as Leander Paes, Sania Mirza, Mahesh Bhupathi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sonali Bendre. International tennis stars ranked between 30 and 50 in the ATP rankings will participate alongside India's top players, including two-time Grand Slam champion Rohan Bopanna. TPL is renowned for its distinctive 25-point format that offers fast-paced and thrilling matches.

Kunal Thakkur, Co-Founder of TPL, expressed his enthusiasm about bringing the league to Gujarat for the first time. He stated, "We are delighted to bring TPL to Gujarat for the very first time. The city’s energy, infrastructure, and passion for sports make it an ideal host. Season 7 promises to be a special edition, delivering world-class tennis action for fans in Ahmedabad."

Mrunal Jain, another Co-Founder of TPL, highlighted the benefits of expanding into new markets like Ahmedabad. He remarked that the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium provides excellent facilities and allows fans across India to experience top-tier tennis up close. This expansion aims to bring high-level tennis action closer to fans nationwide.

Shrimal Bhatt, Hon. Secretary of the Gujarat State Tennis Association, noted the significance of hosting ATP-ranked players in Gujarat for the first time. "For the first time in the history of Gujarat, top-level ATP-ranked players between 30 and 50 are coming to our state. This will be a real shot in the arm for tennis in Gujarat," he said.

Grassroots Development

TPL is committed to nurturing talent at grassroots levels while showcasing elite tennis performances. The league has been actively involved across more than 20 cities in India by conducting over 400 tournaments within a single year. This approach helps develop young talent while promoting tennis as a sport throughout the country.

The upcoming season promises exciting matches with international stars and local talents competing on one stage. As Ahmedabad prepares to host this landmark event, fans can look forward to witnessing world-class tennis action right in their city.