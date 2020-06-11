Adria Tour to begin on June 13, Eurosport to live telecast first tennis tournament post Covid-19

The Adria Tour, supported by the Novak Djokovic Foundation, will feature current world number one Novak Djokovic, Austrian Dominic Thiem (week one), Bulgarian star Grigor Dimitrov and Croatian pair Borna Coric and Marin Cilic. Eurosport has committed to showing the opening two rounds of the series from Belgrade, Serbia (13-14 June) and Zadar, Croatia (20-21 June). Each match played at the event will be best of three sets, with four games in each set.

Andrew Georgiou, President, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights & Sports Marketing Solutions, said: "The excitement around live tennis' return has been building and the coming together of the world's best tennis talent this weekend is a chance for fans to see how the preparations of best players in the world are faring ahead of the Grand Slams in August and September."

"We are uniquely placed to amplify this moment by harnessing the scale of our channel and platform portfolio, Coupled with our deep and rich history in telling the stories from tennis that matter, means we are set to continue creating rewarding experiences for fans to enjoy," Georgiou added further.

Match schedule for the tournament is still to be confirmed.

Source: Media Release