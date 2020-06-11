Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Adria Tour to begin on June 13, Eurosport to live telecast first tennis tournament post Covid-19

By
The Adria Tour to begin on June 13, Eurosport to live telecast first tennis tournament post Covid-19

New Delhi, June 11: World-class tennis makes its eagerly-awaited return to Eurosport in June with Adria Tour tournaments featuring some of the sport's biggest names going head-to-head, starting June 13-14 and June 20-21 on Eurosport SD and Eurosport HD LIVE at 5:30 PM IST.

The Adria Tour, supported by the Novak Djokovic Foundation, will feature current world number one Novak Djokovic, Austrian Dominic Thiem (week one), Bulgarian star Grigor Dimitrov and Croatian pair Borna Coric and Marin Cilic. Eurosport has committed to showing the opening two rounds of the series from Belgrade, Serbia (13-14 June) and Zadar, Croatia (20-21 June). Each match played at the event will be best of three sets, with four games in each set.

Andrew Georgiou, President, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights & Sports Marketing Solutions, said: "The excitement around live tennis' return has been building and the coming together of the world's best tennis talent this weekend is a chance for fans to see how the preparations of best players in the world are faring ahead of the Grand Slams in August and September."

"We are uniquely placed to amplify this moment by harnessing the scale of our channel and platform portfolio, Coupled with our deep and rich history in telling the stories from tennis that matter, means we are set to continue creating rewarding experiences for fans to enjoy," Georgiou added further.

Match schedule for the tournament is still to be confirmed.

Eurosport is the number one sport destination in Europe, fuelling the passion of fans and connecting them with the greatest sports events in the world. As the home of the Olympic Games in Europe, Eurosport delivered the ultimate Games experience for PyeongChang 2018 reaching both record linear and digital viewership across localized Eurosport services

Source: Media Release

More TENNIS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians start training
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 14:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 11, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue