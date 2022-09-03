The Serena saga: A glittering career in numbers

Defeat has always been hard to swallow for the fiercely competitive Serena and no doubt the 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 1-6 loss to the 46th ranked Australian stung her to her core.

After a collective groan in the sold-out Arthur Ashe Stadium, the crowd rose to their feet to pay their respect to the greatest women's tennis player of all time in her final outing at the US Open, as she treated the crowd to one more of her famous twirls at the grand slam she has won six times.

With 23 major singles titles, Serena remained just one shy of Margaret Court's all-time record and was eyeing one last shot at matching the Australian at the Grand Slam event of the year. But it wasn't to be as Tomljanovic had other ideas.

It may be recalled that Serena had announced to the world on August 9 that she was getting ready to step away from her playing career. Adios champ!

As Serena gets ready to hang up her racquets, with WTA inputs, myKhel.com looks at some of the facts ans figures which mark her legacy on the court.

#Serena won 73 WTA-level titles, fifth all time and is first among active players.

#The ace American produced eight different reigns at No.1, from 2002-17, for a total of 319 weeks, third all time.

#Serena is the most recent player to simultaneously hold all four Grand Slam crowns -- twice, from 2002-03 and 2014-15.

#She finished her career with an overall match record of 858-156 (.846). She's also 367-56 in Grand Slams and 108-15 at the US Open.

#The 40-year-old won more than $94 million in prize money, more than any woman in tennis history.

#Serena has won four Olympic gold medals, three in doubles.

"The Williams sisters together have won three Olympic gold medals -- in 2000 (Sydney), 2008 (Beijing) and 2012 (London).

"They have famously reached 14 Grand Slam finals -- and won all of them. The last came in 2016 at Wimbledon.