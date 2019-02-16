English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Thiem into semis in Buenos Aires, Isner cruises in New York

By Opta
DominicThiem - Cropped

New York, February 16: Dominic Thiem was tested before reaching the Argentina Open semi-finals, while John Isner cruised through in New York.

A two-time champion in Buenos Aires, Thiem overcame Pablo Cuevas 4-6 6-4 6-3 in their quarter-final on Friday.

The top seed improved to 11-0 at the ATP 250 event, where Diego Schwartzman awaits in the last four.

The fourth-seeded Schwartzman was too good for Albert Ramos-Vinolas in a 6-1 7-5 victory.

The other semi-final will see Italian third seed Marco Cecchinato meet Guido Pella.

Cecchinato got past Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6 (7-3) 6-4, while Pella saved four match points in a 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (11-9) 6-1 win over Jaume Munar.

At the New York Open, Isner served 16 aces in a 6-4 6-1 win over Australian seventh seed Jordan Thompson.

He will face fellow big-serving American Reilly Opelka in the semi-finals after the 21-year-old beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-3 6-4.

Last year's runner-up Sam Querrey overcame Jason Jung 6-3 3-6 6-3 and next meets Canadian qualifier Brayden Schnur, who edged Paolo Lorenzi 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (7-5) 7-5.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
BAN 226/10 (49.4 vs NZL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 9:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue