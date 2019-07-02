English

Tomic denies 'tanking' in 58-minute Tsonga thumping

By Opta
Tomiccropped

London, July 2: Bernard Tomic admitted he was "terrible" in a humiliating first-round defeat to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga but said it was not down to a lack of effort.

Two-time Wimbledon semi-finalist Tsonga thrashed the Australian 6-2 6-1 6-4 in just 58 minutes - the shortest men's singles match at the All England Club for 15 years.

Tomic hit just eight winners and Tsonga fired down 21 aces in a non-contest on Court 12 on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was fined $15,000 (£11,581) after admitting he was "bored" in an opening-round loss to Mischa Zverev in the grass-court major two years ago.

Tomic refused to answer when asked if he expects to be hit in the pocket again for 'tanking' in a defeat to Frenchman Tsonga which will earn him £45,000 in prize money.

"I just played terrible. I returned pretty bad. Didn't see his serve. Pretty terrible match," said the world number 96.

"I think I played as best as I could. It's just I played terrible."

Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 22:20 [IST]
