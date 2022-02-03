Top seed Schwartzman cruises into Cordoba Open quarters; Bublik into quarters in Montpellier

World number 14 Schwartzman triumphed 6-3 6-2, converting three of five break points to win in one hour and 10 minutes.

Schwartzman will face Colombian lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan who progressed with a 6-2 3-6 6-1 victory over Jaume Munar.

Eighth seed Pedro Martinez was eliminated by Argentina wildcard Juan Ignacio Londero 6-3 7-6 (7-3).

Londero will face Serbian Nikola Milojevic, another lucky loser, who got past wild card Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

👉 El resultado @GeaLogistics del día 🤩



💪 @dieschwartzman se llevó el partido destacado del día ante @juampificovich con un rotundo 6-3 y 6-2



Qué les pareció el partido? 🤔#CordobaOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/p6GORkjBr6 — Córdoba Open (@CordobaOpen) February 3, 2022

Hot start ♨️♨️@dieschwartzman kicks off his week in Cordoba with a 6-3 6-2 win over Ficovich to reach the QF...@CordobaOpen 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/yw1Rzyf5gD — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Alexander Bublik moved into the quarter-finals of the Open Sud de France as he continues to put a poor Australian Open behind him.

Bublik is seeded sixth in Montpellier but is coming off a second-round exit at the hands of Gael Monfils in Melbourne.

However, the world number 35 moved into the last eight on Wednesday, though he needed three sets to do so against Pierre-Hugues Herbert, the qualifier taking the second set to force a decider.

Bublik claimed a 6-3 6-7 (2-7) 6-2 win and will face Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarters.

Bautista Agut claimed the first set against Gilles Simon 6-4 and was 3-2 up in the second when the Frenchman retired injured.

Besides Filip Krajinovic's 6-4 7-6 (7-2) defeat of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the rest of the day's action comprised of round of 32 matchups. Seventh seed Ugo Humbert crashed out in three sets to four-time champion Richard Gasquet, while Adrian Mannarino and Mackenzie McDonald both prevailed.

Musetti claims first win in 2022

At the Tata Open Maharashtra, Lorenzo Musetti claimed his first win of 2022 following an impressive 2021.

The 19-year-old, who progressed to the last 16 at Roland Garros last year, fought back from losing the first-set tie-break to defeat Aleksandar Vukic in three sets.

"Aleksandar was playing good, he was serving really big, and I tried to stay calm even in the second set, [which] I didn't win. It didn't go the way that I planned. But the third set was a really great set," Musetti said.

"I stayed really focused with the right attitude and I won a great match with a tough opponent. I'm really happy to be here and to be in the quarter-finals."

Also victorious in Pune were Joao Sousa, Daniel Altmaier and Kamil Majchrzak, whom Musetti will face next.