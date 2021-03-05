Tsitsipas to face Khachanov after brutal Hurkacz battle

The second seed will meet Karen Khachanov in the last eight of the ATP 500 event.

His progress was in doubt for parts of his 6-4 4-6 7-5 victory over Hurkacz, the match lasting two hours and seven minutes on Thursday.

But Tsitsipas, the highest seed left in the competition after an early exit for Daniil Medvedev, did not allow Hurkacz a single break point either side of the solitary loss of serve he suffered in the second set.

"I played really well," said Tsitsipas, who has an 8-1 record this year.

"Both of us, we played a high [level] of tennis and didn’t give [away] many break-point opportunities.

"[There were] pretty good serves from both sides and I am really glad that I fought so hard towards the very end. It was exhausting, but it paid off."

It was the fifth straight match between Tsitsipas and Hurkacz that required a final set.

"Hubert is a very tough competitor," added the Greek, who is yet to win an ATP 500 tournament.

"We have played loads in the past. Every single time I go out on the court, I know what to expect.

"He is a fighter and he doesn’t like to give up, so it always makes him a very difficult opponent."

Dusan Lajovic had stunned Melbourne runner-up Medvedev with a straight-sets win on Wednesday.

However, his campaign was ended by Borna Coric, who won comfortably 6-3 6-2 to ensure he will face Kei Nishikori in the quarters.

Veteran qualifier Jeremy Chardy defeated David Goffin, ending the Belgian's hopes of back-to-back ATP titles, and will take on Andrey Rublev in the last eight.