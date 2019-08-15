Cincinnati Masters: Tsitsipas and Zverev crash out as Rublev books Federer date

Tsitsipas was sent packing following a shock defeat to Jan-Lennard Struff, while Zverev was surprisingly upstaged by Miomir Kecmanovic in three sets.

Fellow seed Kei Nishikori also exited the ATP Masters 1000 tournament but Rublev earned a meeting against Roger Federer.

STRUFF STRUTS HIS STUFF IN TSITSIPAS UPSET

Tsitsipas was tamed by Germany's Struff, who claimed a 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (8-6) victory after two hours, 14 minutes in Cincinnati.

Struff-sational! 🙌@Struffitennis notches his fourth Top 10 win of 2019 with a 6-4 6-7(5) 7-6(6) win over Stefanos Tsitsipas at #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/i8BWy7RRBV — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 14, 2019

The Greek fifth seed managed to save three match points from 6-3 down in the third-set tie-break, but Struff was not to be denied his fifth win in his past 10 matches against top-10 opposition.

Struff's reward is a last-16 clash against Daniil Medvedev, who beat Benoit Paire 7-6 (7-2) 6-1.

ZVEREV TALLIES 20 DOUBLE FAULTS IN EXIT

World number six Zverev surrendered a lead as he went down 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 6-4 to Kecmanovic.

Zverev struggled after winning the opening set, recording a career-high 20 double faults to fall to 0-5 at the Masters event.

Mio-MY! 🙌



Miomir Kecmanovic notches his first career Top 10 win, 6-7(4) 6-2 6-4 over Alexander Zverev at #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/Zeyp7YvD70 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 14, 2019

Kecmanovic, who reached his maiden Masters quarter-final in Indian Wells, will play 11th seed Roberto Bautista Agut for a spot in the last eight.

Spaniard Bautista Agut outlasted Frances Tiafoe 6-3 3-6 6-1. Meanwhile, sixth seed Nishikori lost to fellow Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 (7-2) 6-4.

FEDERER AWAITS RUBLEV AFTER WAWRINKA WIN

From one Swiss to another. Russian Rublev dispatched Stan Wawrinka 6-4 6-4 to book a date with Federer.

Rublev saved all five break points against three-time grand slam champion Wawrinka.

Andrey the GIANT! 🤟@AndreyRublev97 knocks off Stan Wawrinka 6-4 6-4 to book his first trip to the third round at #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/7PQFnXROsO — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 14, 2019

The 21-year-old can now look forward to a first meeting with last year's runner-up Federer.

The likes of Karen Khachanov, David Goffin, Alex de Minaur and Richard Gasquet also progressed to the last 16.