English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Cincinnati Masters: Tsitsipas and Zverev crash out as Rublev books Federer date

By Opta
Stefanos Tsitsipas was sent packing following a shock defeat to Jan-Lennard Struff
Stefanos Tsitsipas was sent packing following a shock defeat to Jan-Lennard Struff

Cincinnati, August 15: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev were surprise second-round casualties at the Western & Southern Open, where Andrey Rublev set up a showdown with a seven-time champion.

Tsitsipas was sent packing following a shock defeat to Jan-Lennard Struff, while Zverev was surprisingly upstaged by Miomir Kecmanovic in three sets.

Fellow seed Kei Nishikori also exited the ATP Masters 1000 tournament but Rublev earned a meeting against Roger Federer.

STRUFF STRUTS HIS STUFF IN TSITSIPAS UPSET

Tsitsipas was tamed by Germany's Struff, who claimed a 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (8-6) victory after two hours, 14 minutes in Cincinnati.

The Greek fifth seed managed to save three match points from 6-3 down in the third-set tie-break, but Struff was not to be denied his fifth win in his past 10 matches against top-10 opposition.

Struff's reward is a last-16 clash against Daniil Medvedev, who beat Benoit Paire 7-6 (7-2) 6-1.

ZVEREV TALLIES 20 DOUBLE FAULTS IN EXIT

World number six Zverev surrendered a lead as he went down 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 6-4 to Kecmanovic.

Zverev struggled after winning the opening set, recording a career-high 20 double faults to fall to 0-5 at the Masters event.

Kecmanovic, who reached his maiden Masters quarter-final in Indian Wells, will play 11th seed Roberto Bautista Agut for a spot in the last eight.

Spaniard Bautista Agut outlasted Frances Tiafoe 6-3 3-6 6-1. Meanwhile, sixth seed Nishikori lost to fellow Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 (7-2) 6-4.

FEDERER AWAITS RUBLEV AFTER WAWRINKA WIN

From one Swiss to another. Russian Rublev dispatched Stan Wawrinka 6-4 6-4 to book a date with Federer.

Rublev saved all five break points against three-time grand slam champion Wawrinka.

The 21-year-old can now look forward to a first meeting with last year's runner-up Federer.

The likes of Karen Khachanov, David Goffin, Alex de Minaur and Richard Gasquet also progressed to the last 16.

More TENNIS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 9:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue