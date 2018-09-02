English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

US Open: Federer laughs off serving imitation from Kyrgios

Posted By: OPTA
Swiss great Roger Federer
Swiss great Roger Federer

New York, September 2: Roger Federer was happy to laugh off the fact Nick Kyrgios appeared to imitate his serve in their third-round tie at the US Open.

After edging a first set in which he was forced to save four break points, Federer kicked on clinically against a seemingly demoralised opponent to triumph 6-4 6-1 7-5 and continue his quest for a 21st grand slam title.

There were plenty of entertaining rallies in the third set as Kyrgios adopted a particularly flamboyant approach, to no avail.

Yet the Australian had already caught the eye earlier in the match when he appeared to serve in the manner of both Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Asked about the apparent impression in a post-match news conference, a smiling Federer said: "We have all imitated serves. Sure, it's unusual to happen against you with your own serve.

"I knew right away... and I have seen him doing it several times over the last few months. Also, that he's been using my serve sometimes to great effect, which I'm very happy to see. It's a technique that worked. No, I'm joking.

"It's good fun. Look, I take it just as it is. I think in Stuttgart, maybe, or some other place, he warmed up against me only hitting my serves. I know it's about warming up the shoulder. Other guys probably use their own technique. Other guys probably use it differently. It's all good."

There were several other light-hearted moments in Federer's news conference, most notably when a reporter asked: "You hit that great overhead in Italy years ago off Roddick's overhead, I imagine you recall it?"

"In Basel," replied Federer with a smile. "I remember. It was not Italy, I can tell you that."

The sheepish reporter apologised amid chuckles in the room, prompting Federer to respond: "No problem. I was able to plug Switzerland, so it's all good."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: RMD 4 - 1 LGN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, September 2, 2018, 4:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue