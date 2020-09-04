US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem downs Sumit Nagal in straight sets to end his campaign

Underdog Nagal came up with a fighting effort against the second seeded Thiem. But birthday boy Thiem ended Nagal’s run as he defeated the Indian 3-6, 3-6, 2-6 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Nagal, who became the first Indian men’s singles player to win a Grand Slam main draw in 7 years on Tuesday came up with a hard-fought effort against the fancied Thiem. Nagal managed to break Thiem in the 1st and 2nd set but failed to capitalise in the following service games in the 118 minutes match.

Thank you 2020 US Open. Lots to learn. Going to keep working hard!



Thanks for all the support everyone 💪#USOpen pic.twitter.com/3AKOBrMlJE — Sumit Nagal (@nagalsumit) September 3, 2020

US Open 2020: Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem: Round 2: Head to Head, India timing, Live telecast, Form guide

Nagal became the second Indian to win a round in the Grand Slam after Somdev Devvarman did that in 2013, beating Lukas Lacko. Though the Indian lost the tie, his fighting spirit won hearts as his efforts brought joy to the Indian tennis fraternity. The match was held in a near-empty stadium.

No better feeling than winning on your birthday 🎂@ThiemDomi I #USOpen pic.twitter.com/FJXXG8D8T5 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2020

It may be recalled at this time that Nagal had taken the first set off Roger Federer in the US Open 2019 and he is sponsored by the Virat Kohli Foundation.

Following the match, Thiem opined that the duo had some good forehand battles during their second round game. Speaking during the on court interview, Thiem said, “The conditions suit both our games, some long rallies, some good forehand battle. It was an attractive match.”

The birthday boy gets it done.



Dominic Thiem makes quick work of Nagal and is through to Round 3. pic.twitter.com/teTgzZhYyK — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2020

Thiem will next take on Marin Cilic, who secured his third round berth, following a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(2), 7-5 win over Slovakia’s Norbert Gombos.

Talking about his next opponent, Thiem said, “He is a real champion, one of the very few active Grand Slam champions. He knows what it takes to win big matches. It’s going to be tough.”