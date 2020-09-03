US Open 2020: Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem: Round 2: Head to Head, India timing, Live telecast, Form guide

Nagal beat Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. But now, Nagal has an even bigger task at hand, taming world No 3 Dominic Thiem in the second round on Thursday (September 3). This is the first time Nagal is meeting the big-serving Austrian.

It may be recalled at this time that Nagal had taken the first set off Roger Federer in the US Open 2019 and he is sponsored by the Virat Kohli Foundation. Here's all essential details.

1. The form guide

Thiem has been quite impressive in the run-up to the US Open. The Austrian looked to be in some touch against Jaume Munar and was leading 7-6, 6-3 when the latter withdrew owing to an injury. Thiem also has a good ratio in 2020 so far, 9:5 this year and that makes him an outright favourite to win against Nagal. The only chink in the armour could his relative uneasiness on the new hardcourt surface at the Flushing Meadows, which Nagal said is faster than last year and skiddier in nature.

So, can Nagal exploit the loophole in Thiem's game and spring a massive surprise? It is a big task but not impossible. Nagal needs to stay on toes with Thiem, land his first serves more often on the spot like he did against Klahn. The top-ranked Indian got nearly 80% of his first serve right against the American, and he needs to do an encore.

But Thiem with his heavy groundstrokes can keep Nagal pinned on the baseline and the Indian will have to keep pace with the Austrian opponent and should not panic and commit unforced errors. Nagal had made just 17 unforced errors against Klahn on Tuesday.

2. Prediction

Optimism could be the biggest weapon of Nagal and Indian tennis fans but as things stand now, Thiem should emerge the winner.

3. TV Guide

Match date: September 3

Match time: 10.45 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: HotStar