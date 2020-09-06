US Open 2020: Serena rallies into last 16, Kenin stays hot in New York

Williams survived a scare as the third seed rallied past 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens en route to the last 16 in New York on Saturday (September 5).

Fellow American and second seed Kenin defeated Ons Jabeur in straight sets at Flushing Meadows.

Two-time grand slam champion Victoria Azarenka also progressed to the next round.

SERENA SINKS SLOANE

Bidding to claim a record-equalling 24th grand slam, Williams recovered from a poor start to defeat Stephens 2-6 6-2 6-2.

It took time for Williams to get going on Arthur Ashe Stadium as a mixture of poor timing, particularly on the backhand, and fantastic variety from Stephens saw the latter take a deserved lead.

But Williams remained calm, upped the ante and, by the time she broke for a 4-2 lead in the second, Stephens never looked like recovering.

Game. Set. Match.@serenawilliams is through to Round 4 after defeating Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2pic.twitter.com/a19BLzSaA8 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2020

Williams – a six-time US Open champion but without a major since 2017 – won 10 of the final 12 games and can now look ahead to for a last-16 tie with 15th seed Maria Sakkari, who upstaged the 38-year-old at the Western & Southern Open.

Greek Sakkari accounted for 22nd seed Amanda Anisimova 6-3 6-1.

KENIN TAMES JABEUR

A first appearance in the US Open round of 16 awaits Kenin after she conquered Jabeur 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

Kenin had to overcome 35 winners from Jabeur in a rematch of the pair's Australian Open quarter-final as she improved to 10-0 in slam's this year.

Yet to drop a set this week, Kenin – who hit 13 winners – will next play Elise Mertens after the 16th seed took down Catherine McNally 7-5 6-1.

Sealed with the backhand 👊@SofiaKenin is through to Round 4 after defeating Jabeur 7-6, 6-3.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/LaIE98P9WT — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2020

AZARENKA ROLLS ON

Former world number one Azarenka moved through to the second week of the US Open for the first time since 2015 after easing past Iga Swiatek 6-4 6-2.

In a commanding display, Western & Southern Open winner Azarenka tallied 25 winners to see off the rising star in straight sets on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Karolina Muchova is next after the 20th seed prevailed 6-3 2-6 7-6 (9-7) against Sorana Cirstea.

Alize Cornet and Tsvetana Pironkova also reached the last 16 following respective successes over Madison Keys and Donna Vekic.

Locked in.



Victoria Azarenka takes the first set 6-4 against Swiatek 💪@vika7 I #USOpen pic.twitter.com/E0XHbeqped — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2020