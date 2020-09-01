Tennis
US Open 2020: Teenage sensation Gauff falls in first round

By Dejan Kalinic
Coco Gauff

New York, September 1: American sensation Coco Gauff made a first-round exit at the US Open on Monday (August 31).

Gauff, 16, fell in the opening round of a grand slam for the first time after a 6-3 5-7 6-4 loss to Latvian 31st seed Anastasija Sevastova.

Teenager Gauff thrilled the tennis world last year when she made the fourth round at Wimbledon, before repeating that feat at this year's Australian Open.

However, there will be no such memorable run at Flushing Meadows after a loss to Sevastova that lasted just over two hours.

Gauff finished with 40 unforced errors, including 13 double faults, to fall in the opening round.

She could have faced Naomi Osaka in the third round once more, the Japanese star having thrashed Gauff at the same stage in a memorable clash last year.


Story first published: Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 4:30 [IST]
