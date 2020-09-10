US Open 2020: Azarenka crushes Mertens to set up Serena showdown

New York, September 10: Victoria Azarenka set up a semi-final showdown with Serena Williams after an impressive win over Elise Mertens at the US Open.
Azarenka was in blistering form in a 6-1 6-0 thrashing of Belgian 16th seed Mertens in just 73 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday (September 9).
The two-time Australian Open winner reached an eighth career grand slam semi-final and first since making the decider in New York in 2013.
Azarenka moved into a last-four meeting with Williams, who overcame Tsvetana Pironkova earlier on Wednesday (September 9).
Williams has won 18 of their previous 22 meetings, although Azarenka is riding a 10-match winning streak after claiming the Western & Southern Open title.
Victoria Azarenka is through to her first #USOpen semifinal since 2013. pic.twitter.com/1K7qqCStjM— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2020
While the players traded early breaks, it was Azarenka who was dominant in the first set against Mertens.
Mertens saved a break point with a down-the-line winner in the fourth game, but a double fault handed Azarenka a 3-1 lead.
A brilliant backhand winner that caught the outside of the line put Azarenka 4-1 up on her way to the opening set.
Another Mertens double fault gave Azarenka a break to begin the second set before she fought from 15-40 down to consolidate.
Azarenka was breaking at will and she moved 3-0 ahead courtesy of another backhand winner.
Mertens proved to be no match for Azarenka, who ended up winning the last 10 games of the encounter.
STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Azarenka bt Mertens [16] 6-1 6-0
WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Azarenka – 21/11
Mertens – 17/22
ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Azarenka – 3/2
Mertens – 1/5
BREAK POINTS WON
Azarenka – 6/11
Mertens – 1/4
FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Azarenka – 68 Mertens – 52
PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Azarenka – 65/50
Mertens – 48/19
TOTAL POINTS
Azarenka – 59
Mertens – 35
